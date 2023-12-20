In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aera engine makes power and torque 10000 & 32 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less