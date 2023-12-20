Saved Articles

Matter Aera vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
10000-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed6 speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,3642,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,9991,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
9,36511,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9414,470

