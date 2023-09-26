hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAera vs R15 V4

Matter Aera vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Matter Aera or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Aera vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera R15 v4
BrandMatterYamaha
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Disc View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1325 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg142 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
172 km495 km
Max Speed
105 kmph140 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed6 speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
YesTrack,Street
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lightsPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0221,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,73,050
RTO
013,844
Insurance
20,71411,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3854,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 30: Toyota Innova Hycross BNCAP rating, Matter Aera 5000+ range tested, Harrier EV variant explained
1 Jul 2025
The Matter Aera is a geared EV motorbike which gets three different riding modes.
Matter Aera launched at 1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out
4 Jul 2025
The Matter Aera 5000+ comes with a battery capacity of 5 kWh
Matter Aera 5000+ real-world range tested in Sport mode: Here’s how far it went
30 Jun 2025
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers