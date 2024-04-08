hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAera vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Matter Aera vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Matter Aera or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Aera vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandMatterYamaha
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1325 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg141 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
172 km480 km
Max Speed
105 kmph122 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lightsY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0221,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,69,550
RTO
015,024
Insurance
20,71413,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3854,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 30: Toyota Innova Hycross BNCAP rating, Matter Aera 5000+ range tested, Harrier EV variant explained
1 Jul 2025
The Matter Aera is a geared EV motorbike which gets three different riding modes.
Matter Aera launched at 1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out
4 Jul 2025
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Which 155 cc Yamaha should you buy in 2025?
17 Nov 2025
The Matter Aera 5000+ comes with a battery capacity of 5 kWh
Matter Aera 5000+ real-world range tested in Sport mode: Here’s how far it went
30 Jun 2025
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers