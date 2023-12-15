In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aera engine makes power and torque 10000 & 32 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less