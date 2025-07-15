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Matter Aera vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Matter Aera or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Aera vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Fz-x
BrandMatterYamaha
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1330 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg139 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
172 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph96 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And Nitrox7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lightsYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0221,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
20,7149,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3852,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
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Auto recap, June 30: Toyota Innova Hycross BNCAP rating, Matter Aera 5000+ range tested, Harrier EV variant explained
1 Jul 2025
The Matter Aera is a geared EV motorbike which gets three different riding modes.
Matter Aera launched at 1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out
4 Jul 2025
The Matter Aera 5000+ comes with a battery capacity of 5 kWh
Matter Aera 5000+ real-world range tested in Sport mode: Here’s how far it went
30 Jun 2025
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8 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
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