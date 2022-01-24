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Matter Aera vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Matter Aera or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Aera vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Fzs 25
BrandMatterYamaha
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1360 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg154 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
172 km
Max Speed
105 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And Nitrox7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lights-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0221,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
20,71410,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3853,546

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