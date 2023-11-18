Saved Articles

Matter Aera vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
10000-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,3641,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,9991,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
9,36510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9413,546

    Latest News

    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    The offers extend to the Yamaha FZ-X, FZS V3, FZS V4, Fascino 125 and Ray-ZR 125 models
    Yamaha announces festive offers on FZ-X, FZS, Fascino & Ray-ZR for Diwali
    8 Nov 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
28 Oct 2021
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
3 Nov 2021
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
