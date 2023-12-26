In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Matter Aera or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Aera engine makes power and torque 10000 & 32 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 42.42 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less