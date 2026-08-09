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HomeCompare BikesAera vs VXL 150 [2020-2025]

Matter Aera vs Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Matter Aera or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Aera vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
BrandMatterVespa
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 LYes
Kerb Weight
168 Kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
172 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph90 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lightsAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0221,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
20,7147,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3853,516

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