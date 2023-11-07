In 2023 Matter Aera or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Matter Aera or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Aera engine makes power and torque 10000 & 32 Nm.
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
