In 2023 Matter Aera or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Matter Aera or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aera engine makes power and torque 10000 & 32 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less