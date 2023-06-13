Saved Articles

Matter Aera vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2023 Matter Aera or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
10000-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
4 SpeedCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,3641,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,9991,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
9,3657,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9413,619

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    File photo of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.
    Ford to build multi-crore electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in US
    19 Jun 2023
    Latest Videos

    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    Ford will offer a hybrid version of the F-150. An electric model is expected within two years.
    First Look: 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck with familiar look, new technology
    26 Jun 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
