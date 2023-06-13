Saved Articles

Matter Aera vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2023 Matter Aera or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
10000-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,3641,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,9991,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
9,3658,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9413,202

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera
    World Environment Week: Get Matter Aera e-bike with benefits up to 50,000
    30 May 2023
