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Matter Aera vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2026 Matter Aera or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Aera vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Gixxer sf
BrandMatterSuzuki
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Disc View
Speedometer View
Foot Rest View
Engine View
Brand Name View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1340 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg148 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
172 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph125 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxSwing Arm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lightsSuzuki Ride Connect
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0221,60,875
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,35,129
RTO
012,928
Insurance
20,71412,818
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3853,457

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