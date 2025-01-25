In 2026 Matter Aera or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Aera vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aera
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Matter
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.83 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Range
|172 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|-