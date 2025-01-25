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HomeCompare BikesAera vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Matter Aera vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Matter Aera or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Aera vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandMatterRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1455 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg185 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
172 km450 km
Max Speed
105 kmph138 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lightsIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0222,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3082,06,394
RTO
017,012
Insurance
20,71420,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3855,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

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