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Matter Aera vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Matter Aera or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Aera vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Himalayan
BrandMatterRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1465 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg199 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
172 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lights-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCD-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0222,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3082,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
20,71420,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3855,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
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Auto recap, June 30: Toyota Innova Hycross BNCAP rating, Matter Aera 5000+ range tested, Harrier EV variant explained
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Matter Aera is a geared EV motorbike which gets three different riding modes.
Matter Aera launched at 1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out
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The Matter Aera 5000+ comes with a battery capacity of 5 kWh
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30 Jun 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
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3 Nov 2023
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