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HomeCompare BikesAera vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Matter Aera vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Matter Aera or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Matter Aera Price starts at Rs. 1.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Aera has a range of up to 172 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Aera vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aera Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandMatterRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.83 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range172 km/charge-
Mileage-41.55 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Charging Time5 Hours-

Filters
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Matter Aera Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
183 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1390 mm
Additional Storage
3.5 L-
Kerb Weight
168 Kg195 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/80 - 17, Rear :- 130/70 - 17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
172 km455 km
Max Speed
105 kmph114 kmph
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
11.5 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 speed
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock With 5 Level Adjustor And NitroxTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
RAM - 3 GB, Advanced Ride Stats, Mode - Eco | City | Sport, Onboard Charger, Ride History And Stats, 4G Connectivity, Matter Family Management, Live Location Tracking, Gear Position, Vehicle Health Monitoring, IMU - 9 Axis, Predicted Range, Vehicle Sharing (Matter Family), Park Assist, Welcome lightsAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes, 7-inch LCDYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,04,0222,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,83,3081,93,080
RTO
015,946
Insurance
20,71410,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3854,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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Latest Videos

Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
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The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
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