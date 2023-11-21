Saved Articles

Matter Aera vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Matter Aera or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
10000-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,83,3641,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,9991,73,562
RTO
013,884
Insurance
9,36511,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9414,278

