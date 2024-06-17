HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRacer vs YZF R15 V3

Maruthisan Racer vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Racer vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Yzf r15 v3
BrandMaruthisanYamaha
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,56,700
RTO
2,12213,066
Insurance
6,00010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,919

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
    2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
    17 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
    10 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
    Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
    20 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz is now available in two new trims and an updated top-spec variant
    Tata Altroz updated with more features, two new variants, priced from 9 lakh
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     