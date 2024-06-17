HT Auto

Maruthisan Racer vs Yamaha R15S

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Racer vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer R15s
BrandMaruthisanYamaha
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,89,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,65,200
RTO
2,12213,216
Insurance
6,00011,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3174,081

