In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Racer vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|R15s
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-