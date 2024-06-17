HT Auto

Maruthisan Racer vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Racer vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Fzs 25
BrandMaruthisanYamaha
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm160 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,39,300
RTO
2,12211,674
Insurance
6,00010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,546

