In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Racer vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-