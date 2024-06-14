HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Racer vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Vxl 125
BrandMaruthisanVespa
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm155 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,32,725
RTO
2,12210,618
Insurance
6,0003,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,162

