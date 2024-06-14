In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Racer vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-