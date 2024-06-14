HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Racer vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Elegante 150
BrandMaruthisanVespa
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Ground Clearance
185 mm155 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,37,972
RTO
2,12211,037
Insurance
6,0007,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,361

