Maruthisan Racer vs TVS X

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Racer vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer X
BrandMaruthisanTVS
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.5 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge140 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3 Hours 40 Minutes

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X
TVS X
STD
₹2.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/80-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm175 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3 Hours 40 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes10.2 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh3.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8622,49,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7402,49,990
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
6,0000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3175,373

