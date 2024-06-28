In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Racer vs X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|X
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 2.5 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|3 Hours 40 Minutes