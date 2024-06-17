HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Racer vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Apache rtr 180
BrandMaruthisanTVS
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-177.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorX-ring chain
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm180 mm
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12V, 6Ah MF
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,53,710
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,32,220
RTO
2,12210,577
Insurance
6,00010,913
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,303

