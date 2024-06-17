In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Racer vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-