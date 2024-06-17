HT Auto
In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or TVS Apache RR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RR 310 engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 in 2 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Apache RR 310 mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Racer vs Apache RR 310 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Apache rr 310
BrandMaruthisanTVS
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-33.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-312 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm180 mm
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8622,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7402,49,990
RTO
2,12219,999
Insurance
6,00011,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3176,044
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Adjustable suspension brings more flexibility on the road and trackThe handling has improved dramatically and makes for a more track-focused machineNew BTO platform is backwards compatible allowing existing buyers to upgrade their bikes
Cons
The motor still misses out on the refinement levels as one would hopeNot the most exciting engine for the track Spares continue to be expensive on the Apache RR 310

