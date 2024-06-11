HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesRacer vs Speed 400

Maruthisan Racer vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Racer vs Speed 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Speed 400
BrandMaruthisanTriumph
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-398.15 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorX-ring chain
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-110/70 R17, Rear :-150/60 R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesLED
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8622,74,774
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7402,34,497
RTO
2,12218,759
Insurance
6,00021,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3175,905

Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400null | Petrol | Manual2.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.64 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400null | Petrol | Manual2.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440null | Petrol | Manual2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs X440
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400null | Petrol | Manual2.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400null | Petrol | Manual2.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 390 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual3.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs 390 Duke
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400null | Petrol | Manual2.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400null | Petrol | Manual2.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Speed 400 vs Meteor 350

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS retains its bug-eye headlamp design which has been a bit polarizing.
    Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets new Cosmic Yellow colour scheme
    11 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
    2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
    17 Jun 2024
    The new-gen Bentley Continental GT Speed is all set for a global debut on June 25 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain
    Next-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed to make global debut on June 25
    19 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
    Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     