In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Speed 400 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Racer vs Speed 400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Speed 400
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 2.34 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|398.15 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-