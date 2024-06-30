In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Racer vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 2.12 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-