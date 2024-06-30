HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Racer vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer V-strom sx
BrandMaruthisanSuzuki
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 2.12 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-32 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹2.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
185 mm205 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8622,44,225
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7402,11,600
RTO
2,12218,928
Insurance
6,00013,697
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3175,249

