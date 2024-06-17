In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Racer vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-