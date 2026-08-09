In 2026 Maruthisan Racer or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Racer vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|250 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|-