Maruthisan Racer vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Racer vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Gixxer
BrandMaruthisanSuzuki
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
Standard Edition
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm160 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWhMaintenance free 12V, 3Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,60,200
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,34,800
RTO
2,12213,021
Insurance
6,00012,379
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,443

