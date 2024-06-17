HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer vs Rowwet Rame XL

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Rowwet Rame XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Racer vs Rame XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Rame xl
BrandMaruthisanRowwet
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rame XL
Rowwet Rame XL
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh72 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,98,495
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,91,799
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
6,0006,696
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3174,266

