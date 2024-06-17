HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer vs Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge.
Racer vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Rv400 brz
BrandMaruthisanRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge80-150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3 Hours (0 - 75 %)

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm215 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3 Hours (0 - 75 %)
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh3.24 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8622,87,370
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,37,950
RTO
2,1225,735
Insurance
6,0001,43,685
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3176,176

