HT Auto

Maruthisan Racer vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Racer vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Elite
BrandMaruthisanPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.8 Hrs.

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-3.5-12 Rear :-3.5-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,29,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
6,0004,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3172,892

