Maruthisan Racer vs Ola Electric S1 Pro

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the S1 Pro has a range of up to 181-195 km/charge.
Racer vs S1 Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer S1 pro
BrandMaruthisanOla Electric
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge181-195 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.6.5 Hrs.

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S1 Pro
Ola Electric S1 Pro
Gen 1
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm165 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.6.5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,48,758
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,39,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
6,0008,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,197

