HT Auto

Maruthisan Racer vs Okaya EV Faast

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the Faast has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
Racer vs Faast Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Faast
BrandMaruthisanOkaya EV
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge140-160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Faast
Okaya EV Faast
F3
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySteel Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm185 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesDigital
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,39,820
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,34,946
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
6,0004,874
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,005

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
    2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
    17 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer comes as a sportier avatar of the Altroz premium hatchback and it competes with rivals such as Hyundai i20 N Line.
    Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Which hot hatch to choose
    10 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
    Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
    20 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz is now available in two new trims and an updated top-spec variant
    Tata Altroz updated with more features, two new variants, priced from 9 lakh
    7 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     