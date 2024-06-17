HT Auto

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge.
Racer vs Rorr Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Rorr
BrandMaruthisanOben
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge187 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm230 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh4.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,49,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,49,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
6,0000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,224

