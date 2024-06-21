HT Auto
Maruthisan Racer vs Numeros Diplos pro

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Numeros Diplos pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Numeros Diplos pro Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the Diplos pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Racer vs Diplos pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Diplos pro
BrandMaruthisanNumeros
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge140 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-2.15x12 inch,Rear :-2.15 x 12 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
185 mm150 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3.5-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,45,565
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,37,511
RTO
2,1223,500
Insurance
6,0004,554
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,128

