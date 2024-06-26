HT Auto

Maruthisan Racer vs Maruthisan MS 3.0

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Maruthisan MS 3.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
Racer vs MS 3.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Ms 3.0
BrandMaruthisanMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge140-160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Filters
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear 304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-120/70-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm185 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,55,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,48,528
RTO
2,1222,122
Insurance
6,0004,350
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,331

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Tesla has made the top-selling EV in the US ever since its Model S luxury sedan blew past the Nissan Leaf in 2015, and has sold more EVs than the rest of the industry combined since the Model 3 took off in 2018. 
    Tesla may lose US EV crown as sales dip. Check details
    26 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Yamaha MT-03 gets a new Dark Gray paint scheme in Japan in addition to the existing Blue and Matte Dark Gray colour options
    2024 Yamaha MT-03 & MT-25 launched in Japan with a new colour
    28 Jun 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 rugged electric scooter has been completely developed in India with production set to begin next month at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra
    BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched, priced from 1.10 lakh
    25 Jun 2024
    Jawa 350 has received three new colours and alloy wheels.
    Jawa 350 range gets new alloy variants & colours, prices slashed to 1.99 lakh
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     