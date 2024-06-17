HT Auto

Maruthisan Racer vs Maruthisan Beat

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Maruthisan Beat choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Beat Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the Beat has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Racer vs Beat Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Beat
BrandMaruthisanMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.-

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Beat
Maruthisan Beat
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear 406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-110/90-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
185 mm190 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,77,276
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,70,263
RTO
2,1222,122
Insurance
6,0004,891
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,810

