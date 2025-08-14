In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ms 3.0
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours (100%)
|-