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Maruthisan MS 3.0 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ms 3.0 R15 v4
BrandMaruthisanYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Range140-160 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hours (100%)-

Filters
MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Length
1835 mm1990 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
239 kg142 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear 304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Scooter Speed
high-
Range
140-160 km495 km
Max Speed
60 kmph140 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
AdjustableLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,0001,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,5281,73,050
RTO
2,12213,844
Insurance
4,35011,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3314,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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