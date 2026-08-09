In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ms 3.0
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours (100%)
|-