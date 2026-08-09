In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ms 3.0
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56.87 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours (100%)
|-