In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ms 3.0
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours (100%)
|-