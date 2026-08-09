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Maruthisan MS 3.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ms 3.0 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandMaruthisanTVS
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range140-160 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hours (100%)-

Filters
MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Brand Name
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm180 mm
Length
1835 mm2035 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
239 kg143 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear 304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Scooter Speed
high-
Range
140-160 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
AdjustableMono Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,0001,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,5281,18,690
RTO
2,1229,495
Insurance
4,35010,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3312,984

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

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Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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