In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ms 3.0
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.23 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours (100%)
|-