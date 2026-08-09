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Maruthisan MS 3.0 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. MS 3.0 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
MS 3.0 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ms 3.0 Meteor 350
BrandMaruthisanRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Range140-160 km/charge-
Mileage-41.88 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349.34 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hours (100%)-

Filters
MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruthisan MS 3.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
185 mm170 mm
Length
1835 mm2140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
239 kg191 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear 304.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Scooter Speed
high-
Range
140-160 km-
Max Speed
60 kmph114 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
AdjustableTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,0002,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,5281,95,762
RTO
2,12216,191
Insurance
4,35010,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3314,790

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