In 2026 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of MS 3.0 up to 140-160 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
MS 3.0 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ms 3.0
|Rv400
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|140-160 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours (100%)
|3 Hours 30 Minutes