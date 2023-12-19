Saved Articles

Maruthisan MS 3.0 vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,0001,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,5281,14,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
4,3504,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3312,568

