Maruthisan MS 3.0 vs Ola Electric S1 Air

In 2023 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S1 Air
Ola Electric S1 Air
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,0001,24,412
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,5281,19,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
4,3504,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3312,674

