Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMS 3.0 vs Evoqis

Maruthisan MS 3.0 vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2024 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
MS 3.0
Maruthisan MS 3.0
60 V, 30 Ah
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,55,0001,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,48,5281,50,000
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
4,3500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3313,224

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in new Dapper Green colour scheme.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colourways
    5 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    View all
     