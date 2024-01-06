In 2024 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Maruthisan MS 3.0 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan MS 3.0 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of MS 3.0 up to 140-160 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less