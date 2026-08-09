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Maruthisan Dream+ vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Maruthisan Dream+ or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Dream+ vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dream+ Adventure [2024]
BrandMaruthisanYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-33.07 kmpl
Battery Capacity40 Ah-
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruthisan Dream+ Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Kerb Weight
130 kg187 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear 406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-110/90-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
75 kmph140 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
AdjustableMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
40 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,6552,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7821,98,111
RTO
2,12215,848
Insurance
4,75112,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6464,857

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