In 2026 Maruthisan Dream+ or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Dream+ vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dream+
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.63 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|33.07 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|40 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-