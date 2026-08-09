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Maruthisan Dream+ vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Maruthisan Dream+ or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Dream+ vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dream+ Yzf r15 v3
BrandMaruthisanYamaha
Price₹ 1.63 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity40 Ah-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruthisan Dream+ Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Ground Clearance
190 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
130 kg142 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear 406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :-110/90-16Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
75 kmph-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
AdjustableMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
40 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,6551,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,62,7821,56,700
RTO
2,12213,066
Insurance
4,75110,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6463,919

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